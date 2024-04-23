Cricketer David Miller has warned of slow pitches in T20 World Cup 2024. In his recent statement, Miller expressed his skepticisim on high-scoring match in T20 World Cup

Warning about the slow pitches during the World Cup, cricketer David Miller said that he is not expecting too many high-scoring matches in the upcoming international tournament in the Americas.

"It would be hard to say whether the World Cup will produce high-scoring games because the conditions will be very different. The Caribbean might be on the slower side compared to Indian wickets. It's all about assessing the conditions on the day and playing accordingly," Miller said on the eve of their match against Delhi Capitals.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States from the 1 to 29 June 2024. Before David Miller, David Warner had expressed his worry on the slow pitch in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Australia opener Warner said that the T20 teams would need someone to guide the innings due to the slow pitches at the Caribbean. He also mentioned the need of someone like Virat Kohli in such situation, as he has executed the role for several years.

While recalling the 2010 edition of World Cup, David Warner said that the pitches weren't that much scoring, which makes it necessary to have an anchor on field. He also underscored the important role played by Mike Hussey on during the tournament.

Apart from flagging concern about the slow pitch in the US, Miller also flagged introduction of much-debated 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL tournament.

"We are not concerned about that (crossing 200-run mark). We played Sunrisers, we beat them. I think it's different conditions for different grounds. At the end of the day we have 4 wins from 8, so we are very much there. We don't want to get caught up in what other teams are doing. We are sticking to our strength," he added.

The 'Impact Player' rule, introduced in 2023, allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during their respective innings as per the demands of the match.

