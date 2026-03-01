David Montgomery addresses trade speculations, denies wanting out of Detroit Lions; all you need to know

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions running back, addressed swirling trade rumours head-on on Sunday (March 1), using social media to respond directly to reports suggesting he wants to leave the team. The veteran’s short and subtle reply has shifted the narrative around his future in Detroit.

David Montgomery responds to media reports Speculation gained traction after reports that Montgomery “wants out” of the Detroit Lions started circulating. The story highlighted his manageable 2026 contract and potential trade value as a Day 3 pick, possibly a fifth-round selection. In response, Montgomery quote-posted a report on X with a pointed question: “Damn, DMo told you that?”

The post quickly gained traction among fans, serving as a clear pushback against claims that he had personally expressed a desire to depart. It highlighted his frustration with unverified narratives rather than signalling any intent to force an exit.

Limited touches fueled questions David Montgomery’s role diminished noticeably during the 2025 campaign. He recorded single-figure carries across six consecutive games in a critical late-season stretch, a period when the Detroit Lions posted a 2-4 record. Jahmyr Gibbs took on the lead-back responsibilities, sparking discussions about Montgomery’s long-term fit in the offense.

Despite the reduced workload, Montgomery brings proven production. In 105 career NFL games, he has rushed for 6,115 yards and 59 touchdowns while adding 1,890 receiving yards and four scores. He has delivered two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and signed a two-year extension with Detroit in 2024.

Team leadership and teammates voice support Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke positively about David Montgomery at the Combine last Tuesday. “We’d love to have him,” Holmes said. “Kind of want to put last year in the rearview and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid, and we’ll just kind of see how it goes.”

Jahmyr Gibbs reinforced that sentiment during Pro Bowl week. “Of course, I want David back. The whole team would want David back, but it’s ultimately up to him. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family, and whatever he decides to do, I’m going to support 100%. But of course we want him back, though,” Gibbs told the Detroit Free Press.

Also Read | NFL star Tom Brady earns 15× more as Super Bowl commentator than as player