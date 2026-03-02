David Montgomery trade: Detroit Lions send veteran running back to Houston Texans for for draft picks

The Detroit Lions have made a surprising move in the offseason, trading veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans on Monday (March 2). The deal sends Montgomery to Houston in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick, a seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

This trade comes just days after Lions GM Brad Holmes expressed a desire to retain David Montgomery. "Kind of want to put last year in the rearview and just move forward," Holmes said at the NFL Combine last week.

“But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid and we’ll just kind of see how it goes.”

David Montgomery's reduced role sparks exit David Montgomery, who turns 29 in June, saw his production drop in 2025 as he transitioned into a clear No. 2 role behind breakout star Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo, affectionately nicknamed "Sonic and Knuckles," had been one of the NFL's top running back tandems in 2023-24, combining for explosive plays and reliable yardage.

However, Montgomery expressed frustration with his limited touches last season, posting career lows in rushing yards, attempts, and overall offensive involvement. The split carried tension, leading to this trade and the end of a successful partnership in Detroit.

Trade details and compensation breakdown In return, the Detroit Lions receive solid value. Juice Scruggs, a 26-year-old former second-round pick (No. 62 overall in 2023) from Penn State, started 13 games for Houston Texans in 2024 and appeared in 17 contests in 2025, including one start. His addition bolsters Detroit's interior offensive line depth.

The draft picks provide future flexibility for a team known for smart roster building under Holmes.

Salary cap relief and RB depth chart impact The move creates about $3.5 million in salary cap space for the Detroit Lions, as David Montgomery was set to earn $6 million in the first year of his two-year extension. While helpful, the savings will likely go toward addressing the running back position.

Detroit's current RB room features Jahmyr Gibbs as the clear lead back, alongside Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. The team lacks major cap room to chase top free agents but could target cost-effective veterans like Brian Robinson, Najee Harris, or former Arizona Cardinals backs Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.