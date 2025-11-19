Dayton Raiola decommits from Nebraska Cornhuskers' 2026 class

In a significant development for the 2026 recruiting class, three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola has officially decommitted from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, ending a pledge that had stood for over 14 months. The move comes just weeks ahead of the early signing period and marks a notable setback for head coach Matt Rhule’s staff, which had positioned Nebraska as the clear frontrunner in securing another member of the prominent Raiola family.

Raiola, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound signal-caller from Buford High School in Georgia, originally chose the Cornhuskers over offers from Charlotte and Appalachian State. His decision to back out now shakes up Nebraska's future quarterback plans and instantly makes him one of the most sought-after uncommitted passers in the 2026 cycle.

Sudden change for the Dayton Raiola family Dayton Raiola's commitment lasted more than 14 months, giving Nebraska fans hope for another Raiola under center in Lincoln. Dylan, the former five-star recruit, is currently in his redshirt freshman season, leading the Huskers. The younger Raiola's decommitment ends the possibility, at least for now, of the brothers playing together at the same school.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff had prioritized keeping the Raiola pipeline flowing. Losing Dayton so close to the early signing period forces the Cornhuskers to scramble for quarterback depth in an already thin 2026 class.

Dayton Raiola's form at Buford High School Over the last two seasons as Buford's starter, Raiola has thrown for more than 3,600 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 58% completion rate. Last year as a junior, he guided the Wolves to the Class 6A state semifinals. Buford is once again among Georgia's top contenders this fall, positioning Raiola for another deep playoff run that could boost his stock even further.

College coaches value quarterbacks who produce in big games, and Raiola has consistently delivered in Georgia's highest classification against elite competition.

What's next for Dayton Raiola? With his recruitment fully reopened, new offers and visits are expected. Programs across the Southeast, Big Ten, and beyond are likely to jump in quickly. Schools that missed on higher-ranked quarterbacks may view Raiola as a ready-to-compete option who already knows how to win at a high level. Dayton Raiola's next move will be one of the biggest storylines left in the 2026 cycle.