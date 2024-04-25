DC vs GT IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant says ‘sorry Debashish bhai…’ | Watch

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant played an exceptional game with his unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours, 8 sixes against the Gujarat Giants (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During Pant's explosive innings, one of his sixes accidentally hit a camerapersons from the BCCI Production Crew. In a post on X, the IPL has shared a heartfelt video from Pant where he apologised to cameraman Debashish. “Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck," Pant said.

In addition to this, the DC skipper also made history by becoming the second-highest scorer with the most 50-plus scores for the franchise. Pant who has been playing for the franchise since 2016 has scored 19 50-plus score. During the match, one moment that truly stood out was his imitation of MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot against Mohit Sharma's delivery. This shot not only delighted the fans but also earned praise from Sourav Ganguly who appaluded Pant's exceptional performance. In the ongoing IPL season, Pant scored 342 runs after appearing in 9 matches at a strike rate of 128. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After yesterday's match, the Capitals stand at number sixth in the points table with eights points and a net run rate of -0.386 followed by GT at number seven with net run rate of -0.974. Put to bat first, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel's (66 off 43 balls) fifties powered Delhi Capitals to 224/4. Pant also awarded player of the match. Meanwhile, in the run chase, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29 ) and David Miller (55 off 23) slammed fifties but their efforts were not able to take GT over the line, finishing at 220/8 in their 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!