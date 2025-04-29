DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 29th of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Axar Patel-led DC, who lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home ground, will aim to bounce back and inch closer Playoffs qualification. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR have won three out of nine matches played and are seventh in the Points Table. They will want to win their remaining games in order to make it to the top four.

Pitch Report The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium can be expected to be on the drier side, assisting the spinners. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first as dew might play a role in the second innings. A score of 180 to 200 can be considered a par score at the venue.

Weather Report, Delhi According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi will be around 37 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 18% to 26% during match hours. There is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - IPL Stats Matches played: 93

Matches won batting first: 45

Matches won batting second: 47

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 266/7 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs DC (2024)

Lowest total by a team: 83 - DC vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)

Highest individual score by a player: 128* - Rishabh Pant, 128* - Chris Gayle

Best bowling figures by a player: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga

Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium Matches played: 85

Matches won: 36

Matches lost: 46

Matches tied: 2

No Result: 1

Highest score: 257

Lowest score: 66

Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium Matches played: 11

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest score: 185

Lowest score: 127

Probable XIIs Delhi Capitals: Faf Du Plessis, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Head-to-head details Matches played: 34

Matches won by DC: 15

Matches won by KKR: 18

Matches tied: 0