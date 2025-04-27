DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, key numbers, weather forecast, and probable XIIs ahead of the DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2025

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs (L) and KL Rahul celebrate their team's win against Rajasthan Royals at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs (L) and KL Rahul celebrate their team’s win against Rajasthan Royals at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the Arun Jaitley Stadium(AFP)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 27). The game will be played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Axar Patel-led DC, who have lost just two out of the eight games played, will want to win another game in order to get closer to the playoff qualification. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar's RCB, who ranks third in the Points Table will seek to bag two more points to cement their position in the top four.

Pitch Report, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is favourable to the batters, especially with short boundaries. However, the ground will provide assistance to the spinners as well. The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling because chasing has been easier historically at this venue.

DC vs RCB, Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 12% to 14% during the game. There is a negligible chance of rain.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - IPL Stats

Matches played: 92

Matches won batting first: 44

Matches won batting second: 45

No result: 1

Matches tied: 2

Average first innings score: 173

Highest team total: 266

Highest successful chase: 219

Lowest total defended: 143

Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 84

Matches won: 36

Matches lost: 45

Matches tied: 2

No Result: 1

Highest score: 257

Lowest score: 66

Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 10

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 4

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 215

Lowest score: 147

DC vs RCB Probable XIIs

Delhi Capitals:

Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

First Published:27 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
