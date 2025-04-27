DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 27). The game will be played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Axar Patel-led DC, who have lost just two out of the eight games played, will want to win another game in order to get closer to the playoff qualification. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar's RCB, who ranks third in the Points Table will seek to bag two more points to cement their position in the top four.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is favourable to the batters, especially with short boundaries. However, the ground will provide assistance to the spinners as well. The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling because chasing has been easier historically at this venue.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 12% to 14% during the game. There is a negligible chance of rain.
Matches played: 92
Matches won batting first: 44
Matches won batting second: 45
No result: 1
Matches tied: 2
Average first innings score: 173
Highest team total: 266
Highest successful chase: 219
Lowest total defended: 143
Matches played: 84
Matches won: 36
Matches lost: 45
Matches tied: 2
No Result: 1
Highest score: 257
Lowest score: 66
Matches played: 10
Matches won: 6
Matches lost: 4
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 0
Highest score: 215
Lowest score: 147
Delhi Capitals:
Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma