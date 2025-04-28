DC vs RCB: Krunal Pandya credits Kohli for match-winning knock, says ’It is easy when Virat is at other end’

Krunal Pandya’s all-round heroics guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. Pandya who was named the Player of the Match expressed Virat Kohli played a key factor in his success.

Krunal Pandya's performance in DC vs RCB clash Krunal Pandya came to bat in a crucial situation when RCB's batting line-up collapsed and they were at 26/3 and chasing the target of 163 runs seemed difficult. Pandya took charge and established a partnership with Kohli. He smashed 73 off 47 balls including 5 boundaries and four sixes, and played a match-winning knock.

On the bowling front too, Krunal was commendable. In the four overs that he bowled, Pandya conceded 28 runs and scalped a crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis.

Krunal Pandya credits Virat Kohli Krunal who played an explosive knock and bowled economically praised Virat Kohli. “It’s easy when Virat is at the other end,” he said.

"First 20 balls, it was scratchy for me. But Kohli kept backing me. Then I got my mojo back. So, a lot of credit to him, he added.

Krunal Pandya on adapting to a tricky surface The match unfolded on a pitch that behaved unpredictably, “The wicket played very differently as compared to the other games,” Krunal Pandya expressed.

"My role was clear. If we lose three early wickets, I can go in. Make sure we stitch a partnership. We have such great power - David, Jitesh, and Shepherd to take down the bowling," he said.

"Glad that I fulfilled my role," he added.

Krunal Pandya's bowling attack Krunal Pandya’s bowling, characterized by clever pace variations made the DC batters struggle. “I have always been an economical bowler. As a bowler, I have always wanted to be one step ahead,” he said.

“Bowling a bouncer and a wide yorker, I have been practicing. I want the batters to keep guessing what I have in my armory,” he added.

RCB on the IPL Points Table Royal Challengers Bengaluru have climbed to the top of the Points Table after winning seven out of the ten matches played. They have won their last three matches on a trot and have bagged 14 points. They have inched one step closer to the Playoffs qualification with a strong NRR is +0.521. They are followed by Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals with 12 points each.