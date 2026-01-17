DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Royal Challengers on fire as Delhi Capitals lose early wickets

“We are very happy to get good crowd support. So for sure, I mean, everyone’s turned out in huge numbers and really excited today. We’d like to field first today. We have three changes today. Voll comes in for Lindsey, Prema comes in for Hema, and Sidley comes in. Aru misses out unfortunately because she’s a little unwell today. Unfortunately, because Aru was unwell, there was a forced change in terms of that. And then for sure, we always thought that there’s one better shot,” she said.

“Though, of course, we did win the first three games, I think it’s the right time because it sends out the right signal, that we are not panicking and changing anything. We are changing because the team combination needs that. Again for us, it’s about doing the basics right, doing smaller things right. Everyone’s really looking to do smaller things right in terms of planning. Everyone’s showing up in all the practice sessions. All of those things are something which we are really high on, and what happens on the field is something which comes with a lot of hard work. I feel this team really knows how to work hard,” she added.