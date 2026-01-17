DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Royal Challengers on fire as Delhi Capitals lose early wickets

DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W), captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, take on the unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W), led by Smriti Mandhana, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 17 (Sunday).
RCB have been flawless so far, securing three straight victories with strong all-round displays, highlighted by Shreyanka Patil's five-wicket haul and contributions from Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell, positioning them as favaorites to maintain their lead on the points table. DC, showing resurgence with a recent win over UP Warriorz, rely on explosive openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee, all-rounders like Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt, plus spin options to challenge RCB's dominance.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
If Lauren Bell’s opening over rattled Delhi Capitals Women, Sayali Satghare has completely blown them away. The right-arm seamer struck twice in consecutive deliveries, first dragging Jemimah Rodrigues’ inside edge back onto the stumps before producing an absolute peach to clean up Marizanne Kapp first ball.
Four wickets inside the first two overs, DC-W are in total disarray. DC 10/4 after 2 overs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women could not have asked for a better start as Lauren Bell delivered a sensational first over, rocking Delhi Capitals Women’s top order inside six balls.
The England pacer struck twice in three deliveries, bowling Lizelle Lee with a perfect yorker before sending Laura Wolvaardt back for a duck with a beauty that nipped in sharply to rattle middle stump. DC were left reeling early as RCB-W’s pace attack set the tone with aggressive, disciplined bowling. DC - 6/2 after 1 over
“You know, we were happy even batting or bowling because sometimes losing the toss is good - because this is going to be like the fourth innings they’ll be batting in. So I think sometimes it’s good, and our game plan is going to stay pretty much the same. We have good depth in our batting. We have one change. Henry is out due to an injury from the last game, and we have Lucy coming in her place and debuting tonight. We played together for the Brisbane Heat. She’s a youngster. She’s also led the Australia Under-19 team. She’s someone who’s very sorted, has a head on her shoulders. I’m really excited to see how she’s going to go tonight.”
“We are very happy to get good crowd support. So for sure, I mean, everyone’s turned out in huge numbers and really excited today. We’d like to field first today. We have three changes today. Voll comes in for Lindsey, Prema comes in for Hema, and Sidley comes in. Aru misses out unfortunately because she’s a little unwell today. Unfortunately, because Aru was unwell, there was a forced change in terms of that. And then for sure, we always thought that there’s one better shot,” she said.
“Though, of course, we did win the first three games, I think it’s the right time because it sends out the right signal, that we are not panicking and changing anything. We are changing because the team combination needs that. Again for us, it’s about doing the basics right, doing smaller things right. Everyone’s really looking to do smaller things right in terms of planning. Everyone’s showing up in all the practice sessions. All of those things are something which we are really high on, and what happens on the field is something which comes with a lot of hard work. I feel this team really knows how to work hard,” she added.
Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell
RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl.
The match will broadcast on Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Total matches – 7
Matches won by DC – 5
Matches won by RCB – 2
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith / Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell
Welcome to our live coverage of Match 11 of WPL 2026. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash as table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with a dangerous Delhi Capitals side. Stay tuned for toss, lineups, and live updates.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.