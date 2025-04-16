DC vs RR IPL 2025: 5 key players as Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in a much awaited-thriller of Indian Premier League 2025. The spotlight will be on both teams, who will want to bounce back from their previous loss, and register a win to get those crucial two points.

Before we dive in, we take a look at the 5 key players in today’s IPL match between DC vs RR.

Vipraj Nigam Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam has been a standout performer for the team. The young spinner has scalped 7 wickets in 5 matches. He has played a significant role for his team by dismissing big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. What makes his performance even more impressive is his role in the powerplay, he’s bowled 4 overs at a remarkable economy of just 6.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav has played a significant role for the Delhi Capitals in this season of IPL. Among bowlers who have bowled at least 10 overs, he has the best economy rate in the current season - 5.6. His googlies, which make up 43% of his deliveries, have consistently made the batters struggle. With a strike rate of 6.5 and an economy of just 4.8 on those deliveries, he has been lethal in the middle overs. Despite playing one game fewer than the top wicket-takers, Kuldeep has already claimed 10 wickets, making him the third-highest wicket-taker. His precision and variations have turned him into Delhi Capitals’s go-to weapon.

Karun Nair Karun Nair grabbed his opportunity with both hands as an Impact player for the Delhi Capitals when he smashed a 89 off just 40 balls against the Mumbai Indians team. His aggressive knock included hitting 18 runs in Jasprit Bumrah's over during the powerplay, finishing with a strike rate of 222. Nair’s explosive innings has sparked conversations about team selection, especially with Faf du Plessis nearing a return. Has Nair done enough to hold onto his spot? It will be something to watch out for.

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson’s leadership has been solid in the ongoing IPL, but his batting form has been inconsistent. With only one fifty-plus score so far, his tendency to get starts and not push on is putting extra pressure on RR’s middle order. For Rajasthan Royals to bounce back from their previous losses, Samson needs to lead with the bat. A big knock from the RR captain could be the spark the Rajasthan Royals need in their upcoming game against the Delhi Capitals.