DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 16th of April, Wednesday. The match will be played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Axar Patel-led DC who have won four out of five matches, will seek to bounce back from their previous loss. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's RR who lost their last two matches on trot, will want to win there next game and add two more points in their pocket.

Pitch report The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium promises a high-scoring thriller with equal square boundaries and a fast outfield. With the flat wicket and small boundaries, a run-fest is on the cards. The team that will win toss will want to bowl first as there will be dew on the ground.

DC vs RR, Weather Report at Arun Jaitley According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 32 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 21% to 32% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Delhi Capitals IPL stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Matches played: 83

Matches won: 36

Matches lost: 45

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 256

Lowest Score: 66

Rajasthan Royals IPL stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Matches played: 12

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 7

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 220

Lowest Score: 121

IPL stats at Arjun Jaitley Stadium Total matches played: 91

Matches on batting first: 44

Matches won batting second: 46

No Result: 1

Won Toss and won match: 45

Lost Toss and won match: 45

Highest Team score: 266/7 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Lowest Team score: 66/10 by Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC vs RR Head-to-head details Matches played: 29

Matches won by DC: 14

Matches won by RR: 15

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Probable XIIs Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar