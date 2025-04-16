DC vs RR: Mohit Sharma gives his take on use of saliva rule, says there’s definite help

Delhi Capitals’ Mohit Sharma has appreciated the IPL’s decision to allow bowlers to use saliva to shine the ball again after it was banned in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ahead of DC’s home match against Rajasthan Royals, Mohit gave his take, "A 100 per cent,” he said when asked if saliva helps the bowlers. He said that saliva, being heavier than sweat, makes the ball swing more in about 70% of games. “If the ball is heavier on one side, it will tail in,” he explained. With less dew on most grounds this season, wet balls aren’t swinging much, making saliva a game-changer for bowlers.

Second ball rule The IPL also introduced a rule letting the team bowling second choose a fresh ball after the tenth over, even in dewy conditions. According to Mohit, this practice has provided help to the bowlers to compete better against the batters. He pointed to DC’s recent loss to Mumbai Indians as proof. "There's definite help and we saw it in the last game too. The first ball had been used for 12 overs and was wet because of dew that had come in early towards the close of the first innings. There was more dew in the second innings. And then the 14th over that Karn Sharma sent down, the ball turned to Tristan Stubbs," he expressed.

A dew strategy Mohit sees the new ball rule as a potential tactic when dew is expected. "So, yes, definitely the new ball - a hard ball - does make a difference although by the 15th-16th over, the ball's condition turns just like the first one. But being a bowler I can say it 100% makes a difference. Like if I'm bowling the 14th or 15th over after the ball changes, I'll be more confident of bowling a yorker because the ball is dry and it won't slip," Mohit said.

"Honestly, it hasn't been discussed so far in bowling meetings, but yeah, could be a good strategy provided you know for sure there's going to be dew. As much as we can delay taking that second new ball - the harder, the drier it is - it's going to benefit the bowlers at death. Dew is totally uncontrollable but yes, this can be better planned for now, he further added.

