DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag, Pitch report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming and more

  • Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, weather report, and key numbers ahead of the DC vs SRH clash in IPL 2025

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 Mar 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Delhi Capitals’ batters Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam,(PTI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (March 30). The match will be played at DC's second home ground, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The Axar Patel-led DC will be geared up after their previous win against Lucknow Super Giants. They will want to add two more points on the board and climb the Points Table ladder. On the other hand, Pat Cummins' SRH will seek revival from their previous loss against LSG and would want to register a win.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Pitch Report

The pitch in Visakhapatnam is expected to be in the favour of the batters a high-scoring game will be on the cards. On the other hand, the pitch can provide some help to the spinners.

In the previous match played at this venue, DC clinched the one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. They chased a score of 210 with Ashutosh Sharma's heroics.

IPL Statistics at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

Highest Team Score - 272/7, KKR vs DC (2024)

Lowest Team Score - 92, MI vs SRH (2016)

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 210, DC vs LSG (2025)

Delhi Capitals IPL stats at Visakhapatnam

Matches played: 8

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 4

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 211

Lowest Score: 126

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL stats at Visakhapatnam

Matches played: 6

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 3

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 177

Lowest Score: -

DC vs SRH, Vizag Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Visakhapatnam will be around 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and will lower to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The weather will be sunny throughout the game and there is a negligible possibility of rain.

Head-to-head Details

Overall -

Matches – 24, Delhi Capitals Won – 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad Won – 13

Since 2021 -

Matches – 6, DC Won – 4, SRH Won – 2

At Visakhapatnam -

Matches – 2, DC Won – 2, SRH Won – 0

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match time

The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM IST. The DC vs SRH game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live telecast details

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will telecast the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live streaming details

Live streaming of the DC vs SRH clash will be available on the JioHotstar application and website in India.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 07:48 AM IST
