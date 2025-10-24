DeAndre Jordan to sign one-year, $3.6M deal with New Orleans Pelicans - Report

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed to ESPN. The move adds experienced depth to a Pelicans frontcourt seeking reliability behind injury-prone star Zion Williamson.

Impact on the New Orleans Pelicans roster At 37, DeAndre Jordan will bring 18 seasons of NBA experience, including a championship ring from 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. A three-time All-NBA selection, he spent the last three years in Denver as a key backup and locker room leader. In the previous season, Jordan played in 56 games, his highest total since 2020-21, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

The New Orleans Pelicans are strengthening their center rotation after a season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. New Orleans relied on rookie Yves Missi and first-year players Derik Queen and Hunter Dickinson, exposing a need for proven big-man support.

Addressing depth behind Zion Williamson Zion Williamson anchors the Pelicans' front line, but durability remains a concern. The star forward has missed at least 12 games in every NBA season, highlighting the value of a dependable veteran like Jordan.

Jordan's arrival will offer insurance against injuries and mentorship for the young centers. His rim-protecting skills and rebounding prowess could prove significant in a Western Conference packed with physical teams.

Pelicans coach Willie Green will have more options to manage minutes and matchups. Jordan's experience in high-stakes playoff runs, including Denver's title, aligns with New Orleans' push for postseason success.

What this means for the New Orleans Pelicans' season outlook This signing signals the New Orleans Pelicans' commitment to building a resilient roster around Williamson and emerging talents. Jordan won't demand heavy minutes but will provide a safety net during the 82-game schedule.

The deal keeps New Orleans flexible under the salary cap while adding a low-risk, high-upside piece. As the team aims to climb the standings, Jordan's veteran skills could be the difference in close games.

