'Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand...': CM Dhami assures Pant of help on land request

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant of all possible assistance after the cricketer sought the state government's help in acquiring land to build a home and shift his base from Delhi to his native Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

Responding to Pant's post on X, Dhami described the cricketer as the pride of the state and said the matter had been referred to the concerned officials.

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," Dhami wrote.

Pant had earlier appealed to the Chief Minister on X, saying he had been trying for nearly three years to acquire land in Uttarakhand and wanted to return to his native state and contribute to its development.

Advertisement

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you ??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," Pant wrote.

Advertisement

He followed it up with another post, saying he was willing to purchase the land from the government at official rates.

"A gift would be lovey for representation outs states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," Pant said.

The 28-year-old Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand, currently represents Delhi in domestic cricket and remains a key member of India's Test setup. He is presently part of the India A squad playing a three-day unofficial Test against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo ahead of India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on August 15.

Advertisement

Pant has scored 3,557 runs in 50 Tests at an average of 43.37, including eight centuries and 19 fifties. He has also accumulated 871 runs in 31 ODIs and 1,209 runs in 76 T20Is.

In the IPL, Pant recently returned to Delhi Capitals after being traded by Lucknow Super Giants. He had joined LSG for a record ₹27 crore but will now represent Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved in the opposite direction to Lucknow at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore.

Pant also recently became the highest individual taxpayer from Uttarakhand, reportedly paying ₹23.84 crore in taxes for the 2025-26 financial year. (ANI)