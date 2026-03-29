Debutant Reynekes last-ball six seals win for SA against NZ in series opener

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 29 (ANI): Debutant Kayla Reyneke's last-ball six on ODI debut helped South Africa women seal a dramatic win against New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a challenging target of 269 runs, the Proteas women lost the wicket of Tazmin Brits in the first over. Annerie Dercksen was forced to come out to bat in the first over.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt hit a quick three boundaries but departed after making just 16 runs.

Then Sune Luus and Dercksen added 123 runs for the third wicket, which helped their side to stay alive in the chase even after losing two early wickets.

Dercksen lost her wicket in the 29th over after making 72 off 93 balls. Luus followed her in the next over and went back to the pavilion after making 53 runs.

South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and the White Ferns started to get a hold on the match.

But the debutant Reyneke kept hitting boundaries from one end and made a few small but effective partnerships with other batters.

22 runs were needed in the last 13 balls with only two wickets in hand, and Reyneke kept finding boundaries. She hit a couple of sixes, including one on the very last delivery, to help her side win the match.

The 20-year-old all-rounder was named Player of the Match for her match-winning performance.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Ayabonga Khaka took six wickets for the Proteas women, but it was the top-four batters of New Zealand who set the tone of White Ferns' innings.

Suzie Bates (20 off 36 balls), Georgia Plimmer (28 off 31 balls), and captain Amelia Kerr (36 off 60 balls) contributed well.

Maddy Green was the best scorer for New Zealand with 85 off 83 balls, including nine boundaries.

Jess Kerr (24 off 14) and Isabella Gaze (37 off 46 balls) helped the White Ferns set a big target of 269 runs for South Africa.