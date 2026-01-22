Philadelphia Eagles request interview with Chicago Bears Declan Doyle in ongoing offensive coordinator search

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator, turning their attention to a young, promising name from the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN, the Eagles have requested permission to interview Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for the vacant position.

This development came two weeks into the Eagles' search following the departure of their previous offensive coordinator. The team is looking to rebuild its offensive scheme after a challenging period, and Declan Doyle represents a fresh, rising talent in the coaching ranks.

Declan Doyle's rise in the NFL coaching world Declan Doyle became the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator when the Bears hired him ahead of the 2025 season under head coach Ben Johnson. In Chicago, the Bears earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, showcasing a strong offensive unit where Johnson handled play-calling duties. This setup means Doyle's role focused more on scheme development and coordination rather than calling plays, which could make the move to Philadelphia appealing as it offers him the chance to take on play-calling responsibilities.

Before joining the Bears, Doyle spent two seasons (2023-2024) as the tight ends coach with the Denver Broncos, working under Sean Payton after their time together in New Orleans. His NFL journey began in 2019 as an offensive assistant with the Saints, where he stayed through 2022. During those four years in New Orleans, the team posted a solid 41-25 record, won NFC South titles in his first two seasons, and saw eight players earn a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections on offense.

Philadelphia Eagles' strategy Teams can sometimes block lateral moves for coordinators with the same title, but the play-calling distinction often opens the door for such transitions. In the Philadelphia Eagles, Declan Doyle would likely step into a more prominent role under the Eagles' head coach, calling plays for a talented roster featuring dynamic weapons.

The Eagles have cast a wide net in their search, pursuing several high-profile candidates. With some top targets reportedly turning down opportunities, adding Doyle to the mix brings in a young coach viewed as a rising prospect with strong potential.