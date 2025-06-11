Deion Sanders steps away from Colorado Football due to health-related break - Reports

Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has temporarily stepped away from the team and is currently at his home in Texas, according to reports. The 57-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer, known as “Coach Prime,” was absent from the Boulder campus as the team’s annual summer football camps began last week.

Advertisement

The reason behind Deion's absence Deion Sanders is currently dealing with an “unspecified health issue,” ESPN reported on Tuesday (June 10). While the details of his condition are not public, fans are hopeful for his quick recovery.

Family support and optimism In a YouTube livestream on Sunday, Sanders’ oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a positive update, saying his father is “feeling well.” However, he noted there’s no set timeline for Sanders’ return to coaching. “He will tell you all soon enough what he is going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. stated, as quoted by USA Today.

He also expressed his commitment to staying with his father, adding, “When we get back to Boulder? I don’t know. I am waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.”

Advertisement

Past health challenges Sanders has faced serious health issues before as well. In 2022, he had two toes amputated due to blood clots, a major procedure that required significant recovery time. In 2023, he also missed the Pac-12 media day because of blood clots in his legs.

Also Read | UVA Baseball welcomes new head coach Chris Pollard

Colorado’s season ahead The Buffaloes are preparing for their season opener at home against Georgia Tech on August 29. After a remarkable 2024 season, finishing 9-4 (7-2 in the Big 12) under Sanders’ guidance, the team faces a challenge with the departure of star players - Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders’ leadership will be key as Colorado rebuilds for the upcoming competitive Big 12 conference season.

Advertisement