Delhi Capitals to announce new captain for IPL 2025 tomorrow: Will it be KL Rahul or Axar Patel?

Delhi Capitals are finally ready to end the suspense over who will lead the franchise in the upcoming IPL season. In a social media video on Thursday, DC confirmed that their captaincy announcement will be made on 14 March at 9:30 am.

Axar Patel and KL Rahul are seen as the frontrunners to lead the Delhi Capitals side after the franchise failed to retain captain Rishabh Pant. Rahul has previous experience of captaining IPL franchises like Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Patel has been with Delhi Capitals for a long time and enjoys the trust of the team management.

While KL Rahul was seen as the ideal choice to lead Delhi Capitals, new reports have recently emerged that the veteran player has turned down the offer to lead the franchise and has opted to focus on his batting. Once one of the most fluent players in the IPL, Rahul has been seen taking on too much responsibility at the start of the innings, leading to a decline in his strike rate. His critics have often suggested that relieving him of the captaincy could help the batsman return to batting with freedom.

What did KL Rahul say about Delhi Capitals squad? In a recent interaction with JioHotstar, Rahul had said, "Looking at the squad and how the management has built the team, it looks like a well-balanced side with most areas covered. There’s a great combination of experienced players and young talent, and I’m excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I have played with before, we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin,"

