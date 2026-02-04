Delhi Capitals cruise into final after dominant 7-wicket win over Gujarat Giants: Yesterday's WPL match highlights

Delhi Capitals powered into their fourth consecutive Women's Premier League (WPL) final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in the eliminator match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Chasing a modest 169, the Capitals chased it down in just 15.4 overs, showcasing remarkable batting and bowling to set up a title clash.

Gujarat Giants post a competitive total despite early wickets Gujarat Giants were asked to bat after Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field. The Giants lost early wickets but found stability through Beth Mooney's anchor role. Mooney remained unbeaten on 62 off 51 balls, guiding the innings with composure amid pressure from the Capitals' bowlers. Contributions from the middle order helped Giants reach 168/7 in their 20 overs. The Capitals' disciplined attack restricted the scoring, preventing any big momentum shift.

Delhi Capitals' openers set blazing platform The chase began explosively as the Delhi Capitals' top order took control early. Shafali Verma 31(43) and her opening partner Lizelle Lee 43(24) provided a solid foundation with aggressive strokeplay, racing to milestones and putting the Giants on the back foot. The pair built a strong platform, ensuring the required run rate never became a concern. Laura Wolvaardt contributed a handy 32 off 24 balls, adding flair to the innings before the finish.

Strong finish seals spot in the WPL 2026 Final Marizanne Kapp's late cameo, including an unbeaten 4, wrapped up the chase comfortably with 26 balls to spare. The Capitals' batting lineup displayed depth and intent, dismantling the Giants' bowling attack efficiently. This win marks Delhi's continued dominance in knockout scenarios, reinforcing their status as finalists.

Jemimah Rodrigues expressed satisfaction post-match: "The bowlers set it up nicely, and the batters executed perfectly. We're excited for the final."

The victory avenges earlier league-stage losses to Gujarat Giants and propels Delhi Capitals into the final against the top-ranked side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For Gujarat Giants, the eliminator exit ends their campaign short of a maiden WPL final appearance.

WPL final 2026 The WPL 2026 final is scheduled for February 5, starting at 7:30 PM IST, promising a thrilling conclusion to an exciting season.

The final will feature an intriguing matchup. Delhi's pace attack, spearheaded by Marizanne Kapp, will challenge RCB's explosive top order. On the other hand RCB's spinners could test DC's middle order on what promises to be a balanced Vadodara pitch.

Star performers like Smriti Mandhana for RCB and Shafali Verma for DC could prove decisive. Both teams have shown they can post big totals and defend them effectively, setting the stage for an entertaining contest.