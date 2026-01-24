Delhi Capitals end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's five-match winning streak with dominant victory in WPL 2026 clash

Delhi Capitals delivered a remarkable performance to halt Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unbeaten streak in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Led by a ferocious bowling display, DC bundled out RCB for just 109 runs before chasing down the target with ease, securing a seven-wicket win at the Kotambi Stadium.

Powerful bowling display puts RCB in trouble early Delhi Capitals bowled with real discipline and worked together like a strong unit. Their attack was sharp from the start and never allowed RCB to settle. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side dismissed the unbeaten RCB team for just 109 runs, setting up an easy chase.

Advertisement

The bowling success came from everyone chipping in. Young seamer Nandini Sharma was the standout, taking 3 wickets for 26 runs in her four overs. She was especially good in the later overs, giving away only 11 runs in her last two and picking up three crucial wickets. Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, and Minnu Mani each took two wickets, while Shree Charani grabbed one.

Henry and Kapp gave nothing away in the powerplay. Kapp almost had Smriti Mandhana out lbw in the second over, but the appeal was turned down because she had overstepped. Smriti struggled early, scoring just 5 runs off 13 balls, before hitting back-to-back fours off Henry. She continued her attack when Nandini came on, finding the boundary again.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sophie Devine registers costliest over in WPL history by smashing 32 runs; watch

Kapp soon got the breakthrough, dismissing Grace Harris with a leading edge caught at backward point. After that, DC's bowlers bowled 21 balls without conceding a single boundary. Smriti broke the drought by hitting a big six over long-on off Sneh Rana.

However, Smriti fell in the 10th over, caught at deep square leg after slog-sweeping Minnu Mani. From that point, RCB lost wickets quickly. The last nine batters added only 47 runs as the pressure kept building, and no one could find a way to score freely.

Nandini was excellent at the death and reclaimed the Purple Cap with her performance. The 24-year-old, who had taken a five-wicket haul earlier this season, showed once again why she is one of the most exciting young bowlers in the league.

Advertisement

Laura Wolvaardt leads calm chase for Delhi Capitals Chasing 110, the Delhi Capitals never looked in trouble. Laura Wolvaardt played a steady and unbeaten knock of 42 to guide her team home in just 15.4 overs. The South African batter showed great composure, helping DC lose only three wickets while finishing the chase with ease.