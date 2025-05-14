Subscribe

Delhi Capitals new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check DC's remaining match dates, venues, timings & more

Here's look at Delhi Capitals' revised schedule for remaining three league-stage games.

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 May 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals batters KL Rahul and Abishek Porel during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad(PTI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) who currently rank fifth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, still have a change to make it to the Playoffs. The Axar Patel-led team started the season on a high note but lost their grip in the previous few matches. With three matches remaining at the league stage, DC They will want to bounce back after the tournament resumes.

Advertisement

IPL revised schedule

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule for the upcoming games after a week-long suspension due to security concerns. The league is set to restart on May 17. The remaining 17 matches (12 league-stage games and 5 playoff matches) will be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The final match is scheduled for the 3rd of June 2025.

With three crucial league-stage matches remaining, here’s a look at the DC's revised schedule, including match dates, venues, timings, and playoffs scenarios.

Delhi Capitals on the IPL 2025 points table

Delhi Capitals are currently in the fifth position of the IPL 2025 Points Table with six wins from 11 matches including one abandoned game. They have 13 points and an NRR of +0.362.

Advertisement

DC Playoffs scenario

Delhi Capitals have three matches remaining and they need to win at least two matches to get 17 points in order to seal their place in the top four. They will have a significant chance of making it to the top three if they win all their remaining games. However, if DC lose more than one match then they will be stuck at 15 points and will be out of the contention for playoffs qualification.

DC revised schedule for the remaining matches

DC have their remaining matches against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. One out of these three games will played at DC's home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Advertisement

Let's look at their new schedule, venues and timings

FixtureDateDayVenueTime
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans18th May 2025SundayArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals21st May 2025WednesdayWankhede Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals24th May 2025SaturdaySawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals full squad

Ashutosh Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Sediqullah Atal, Tristan Stubbs, Ajay Mandal, Axar Patel, Madhav Tiwari, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Vipraj Nigam, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsDelhi Capitals new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check DC's remaining match dates, venues, timings & more
Read Next Story