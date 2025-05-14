Delhi Capitals new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check DC's remaining match dates, venues, timings & more

Delhi Capitals (DC) who currently rank fifth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, still have a change to make it to the Playoffs. The Axar Patel-led team started the season on a high note but lost their grip in the previous few matches. With three matches remaining at the league stage, DC They will want to bounce back after the tournament resumes.

IPL revised schedule The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule for the upcoming games after a week-long suspension due to security concerns. The league is set to restart on May 17. The remaining 17 matches (12 league-stage games and 5 playoff matches) will be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The final match is scheduled for the 3rd of June 2025.

With three crucial league-stage matches remaining, here’s a look at the DC's revised schedule, including match dates, venues, timings, and playoffs scenarios.

Delhi Capitals on the IPL 2025 points table Delhi Capitals are currently in the fifth position of the IPL 2025 Points Table with six wins from 11 matches including one abandoned game. They have 13 points and an NRR of +0.362.

DC Playoffs scenario Delhi Capitals have three matches remaining and they need to win at least two matches to get 17 points in order to seal their place in the top four. They will have a significant chance of making it to the top three if they win all their remaining games. However, if DC lose more than one match then they will be stuck at 15 points and will be out of the contention for playoffs qualification.

DC revised schedule for the remaining matches DC have their remaining matches against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. One out of these three games will played at DC's home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Let's look at their new schedule, venues and timings

Fixture Date Day Venue Time Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 18th May 2025 Sunday Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM IST Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 21st May 2025 Wednesday Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 24th May 2025 Saturday Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM IST