Delhi Capitals road to Playoffs after washout against Sunrisers Hyderabad - Explained

Delhi Capitals match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (May 5) was abandoned due to rain. SRH was knocked out of the Playoffs race even after restricting DC to 133/7 in the first innings as the game ended with no result and each team bagged one point.

The outcome favoured Axar Patel-led team who now have 13 points from 11 games and three matches remaining. Here’s a detailed look at DC's chances to reach the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals on the IPL Points Table DC have won six out of the 11 matches played with one match ending in a draw. They are currently in the fifth position on the Points Table, above Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings. They have 13 points and an NRR of +0.362.

Delhi Capitals' matches left in the league stage DC have three matches remaining with one match scheduled to be played at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Interestingly, all their upcoming games are against the teams above them in the points table.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala) - May 8

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi) - May 11

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai) - May 15

Qualification Scenarios Looking at the current standings of the IPL 2025 points table, a team that scores 16 points can significantly increase its chances of making it to the Playoffs depending on the net run rate (NRR). Delhi Capitals have three matches remaining, and they can get a maximum of 19 points.

Let's look at all the scenarios

If Delhi Capitals win all the remaining games Securing victories in all three upcoming matches would bring DC to 19 points. This will guarantee a seat in the top four.

If Delhi Capitals win two matches They will get 17 points and then the qualification will all come down to NRR. There are six other teams including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants who can finish the league stage with 16 points or more, this will put DC in a difficult spot. They will then have to win the matches with huge margins,

If Delhi Capitals win one match KKR's chances will diminish significantly if they lose even a single match going forward. Because there are already teams who are well-positioned on the Points Table with 14 points and some matches remaining. They will reach only 15 points and it won't be sufficient to make it to the Playoffs.

Role of the other teams The teams above DC are RCB (16 points), PBKS (15 points), MI (14 points), GT (10 points). The other teams in contention are KKR (11 points) and LSG (10 points). Considering that DC win their remaining games, they can reach to 19 points. Here are the scenarios:

PBKS and MI have one game against each other. On the other hand, GT and MI will also face each other. If PBKS win their remaining two games then they will reach 19 points, and MI will reach 16 points, considering they win against GT. So even if GT win two games, they will reach 14 points. If GT win against MI, then MI will reach 14 points and GT will reach 16 points. This is favourable for DC as they will be above GT and MI.

If MI win both their games against PBKS and GT, then MI will reach 18 points and PBKS will be stuck at 17 after winning one game. GT on the other hand, will be able to reach 14 points. This can work in favour of DC as they will be above MI, GT, and PBKS.