Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – Pitch report, weather forecast and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling 60th contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 18th of April, Sunday. The match will be played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The Axar Patel-led DC started their campaign on a high note but eventually started losing games. They will want to win the upcoming match in order to increase their chances to make it to the Playoffs. On the other, hand, Shubman Gill's GT who are currently in great form will want to clinch a win and qualify for the top 4. Interestingly, if they manage to win the next clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will also officially seal their place in the next phase of the tournament.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is traditionally known to be on the slower side, favouring spinners as the game progresses. However, in recent seasons, the surface along with the short boundaries have assisted the batters. Pacers may get some assistance with the new ball. A score between 185 to 200, can be considered a good total at the venue.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi will be around 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 35 degrees Celsius towards the end. Humidity at the venue is predicted to be around 26% to 29% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.
Total matches played: 94
Matches won by batting first: 45
Matches won by batting second: 46
No result: 1
Matches tied: 2
Average first innings score: 173
Highest team total: 266
Lowest team total: 66
Matches played: 86
Matches won: 36
Matches lost: 47
Matches tied: 2
No result: 1
Highest score: 256
Lowest score: 66
Matches played: 2
Matches won: 1
Matches lost: 1
Matches tied: 0
No result: 0
Highest score: 220
Lowest score: 163
Matches played: 6
Matches won by DC: 3
Matches won by GT: 3
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Delhi Capitals:
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans:
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
