Delhi Sports Journalists Association felicitates U19 WC winning player Udhav Mohan

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): India U-19 World Cup winning player Udhav Mohan was felicitated by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) and Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI), with the young cricketer highlighting how getting a prize to recognise his achievements has been 'motivational for a young cricketer like him'.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event on Monday, he said, "It feels very good. It is very motivational for a young cricketer to be given such a prize by the DSJA and SJFI. And it will motivate these other young cricketers that we will also do something good in the future."

Udhav played just one match in the Under-19 World Cup, against Zimbabwe, where he made a valuable contribution for the Men in Blue, claiming bowling figures of 3/20 in 6.4 overs. Notably, India's U-19 team had won the record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title after defeating England U19 by 100 runs in the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the young stars on Sunday at the yearly NAMAN Awards.

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On the felicitation from the BCCI, the young pacer said, "It was a very good feeling. Because we had put in a lot of hard work, practised a lot and faced a lot of ups and downs. Along with that, the entire team, the staff and all the players. So, after winning and going to such functions, we felt very good."

The U19 World Cup-winning team also met with the senior men's team, which won the men's T20 World Cup, and Udhav said, 'it was like a dream come true moment for him'.

"It was a very good feeling. I mean, it was like a dream come true. And it felt very good. We were very nervous. But we spoke to the senior team very well.

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Speaking about his meeting with Pandya during the event, he said, "It was a very good meeting with Hardik Pandya. Particularly because after seeing his hardships and tough times, he made a comeback. So, it was very good to see him shine."

Calling Jasprit Bumrah his role model, the youngster said, "I will focus on my practise. I will try to give all my time to practice. And I want to do well in the upcoming domestic season." (ANI)