Dennis Rodman set for WWE Hall of Fame induction: Basketball icon joins wrestling elite in 2026 class

Basketball legend Dennis Rodman is crossing over once again, this time into the WWE Hall of Fame. The five-time NBA champion will be inducted as part of the Class of 2026. This marks Rodman's second Hall of Fame honour, following his 2011 entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The ceremony is scheduled for April 17 in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM, kicking off WrestleMania 42 weekend. Rodman will join an impressive lineup that includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and the tag team Demolition (Ax and Smash).
Dennis Rodman, now 64, built his reputation as one of the NBA's greatest defensive forces. Known as "The Worm," he earned two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Defensive First Team selections, and two All-Star nods. His championship pedigree includes two rings with the Detroit Pistons' "Bad Boys" and three more alongside Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' dominant 1990s dynasty. He was later named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
His larger-than-life personality, complete with colourful hair, tattoos, and off-court antics, made him a perfect fit for professional wrestling. A lifelong fan, Rodman debuted in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in March 1997, aligning with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and the nWo.
Dennis Rodman's in-ring career spanned four matches, three in WCW. He teamed with Hulk Hogan at Bash at the Beach 1997, falling to Lex Luger and The Giant. The following year, he created headlines by skipping a Chicago Bulls practice during the 1998 NBA Finals to appear on WCW Monday Nitro. There, he set up a high-profile tag match at Bash at the Beach 1998, where he and Hogan defeated Diamond Dallas Page and Utah Jazz star Karl Malone.
Rodman closed his WCW run with a loss to "Macho Man" Randy Savage at Road Wild 1999. Decades later, in 2023, he made a brief return to wrestling by accompanying The Acclaimed at AEW Collision and All Out.
WWE's Hall of Fame features a celebrity wing that recognizes non-wrestlers who have impacted the industry. Past inductees include Pete Rose, "Fridge" William Perry, Bob Uecker, Mike Tyson, and Muhammad Ali. Dennis Rodman's WCW exploits, blending sports stardom with wrestling spectacle, make him a natural addition.
This induction celebrates Dennis Rodman's unique bridge between basketball and pro wrestling. From rebounding dominance to nWo chaos, his fearless style entertained millions across eras.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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