Derek Meadows injury: Alabama WR knocked out after brutal hit in Missouri showdown

Derek Meadows, Alabama Crimson Tide freshman wide receiver, suffered a frightening injury that brought the game to a standstill in a chilling moment during Saturday’s SEC clash at Memorial Stadium. The matchup between the No. 8 Crimson Tide and No. 14 Missouri Tigers turned somber in the first quarter when Meadows was knocked unconscious by a violent shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr.

What happened during the game? The play unfolded on a second-and-7 in the first quarter, with the score tied at 7-7. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson fired a deep pass toward Meadows, who soared for the catch across the middle.

As the 6-foot-5 freshman extended, Burks charged in, delivering a jarring blow that sent Meadows crashing to the turf. His right arm bent awkwardly, and he lay motionless, prompting a hush over the 62,000 fans in attendance.

Alabama’s medical team, led by trainer Jeff Allen, rushed to Meadows’ side. They stabilized his neck and carefully assessed him, checking for movement.

After several tense minutes, Meadows showed signs of responsiveness, moving his hands and legs. Trainers sat him up and eventually helped him walk off the field, no stretcher required, earning cautious applause from the crowd.

Targeting call shakes up the game Officials immediately flagged Burks for targeting, a call upheld after replay review. The 15-yard penalty and Burks’ ejection handed Alabama a first down at Missouri’s 39-yard line, shifting momentum in a tightly contested battle.

Burks, a significant part of Missouri’s secondary, left a gap in the Tigers’ defense, which leans on his playmaking. The NCAA’s targeting rule, enforced since 2013, has cut severe injuries by roughly 20%, per league stats, but this moment reignited debates about balancing safety and the sport’s physicality.

