Desmond Ridder, former Bearcats QB joins Cincinnati Bengals

Desmond Ridder, a former University of Cincinnati quarterback, is set to return to the Queen City after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. This homecoming strengthens the Bengals’ quarterback depth as they gear up for the upcoming NFL season.

Desmond Ridder's return to Cincinnati During his college career at the University of Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder led the Bearcats to a historic College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, cementing his legacy as one of the program’s most successful quarterbacks. Selected as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ridder now returns to the city where he honed his skills.

Desmond Ridder’s NFL journey Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, has appeared in 25 NFL games over three seasons, including 13 starts with the Falcons in 2023. He holds an 8-10 record as a starting quarterback, showcasing his ability to compete at the NFL level.

After brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, where he completed 52 of 85 passes for 458 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, Ridder signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals' roster To accommodate Ridder on the roster, the Bengals have decided to release veteran quarterback Logan Woodside, according to reports. Woodside, who was in his second stint with the team, served as Cincinnati’s third-string quarterback last season. His departure paves the way for Ridder to compete for a depth role.

Jake Browning remains the primary backup to Joe Burrow, having proven his reliability in limited action. The Bengals also signed rookie Payton Thorne as an undrafted free agent this offseason, adding another young arm to the mix.

Bengals' strategy Desmond Ridder’s signing is a strategic move for the Bengals as they gear up for training camp, with veterans reporting on Tuesday and the first practice scheduled for Wednesday. His familiarity with Cincinnati, both on and off the field, could help him quickly adapt to the team’s system.

While Ridder is likely to compete for a backup role, his experience as a starter in the NFL gives him an edge in the quarterback room.