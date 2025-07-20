Detroit Lions face huge setback as Levi Onwuzurike set to miss 2025 season after ACL surgery

The Detroit Lions have suffered a huge blow to their defensive line as training camp kicks off. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is set to miss the entire 2025 NFL season after ACL surgery, head coach Dan Campbell announced.

Levi Onwuzurike's journey with health issues Levi Onwuzurike, a 2021 second-round draft pick, has faced a series of health setbacks throughout his career. The 27-year-old defensive tackle previously underwent spinal fusion surgery, which sidelined him for significant portions of his first two seasons.

Despite these challenges, Onwuzurike bounced back in 2024. He started in 10 of 16 games. He registered 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a career-high 13 quarterback hits. His performance earned him a one-year contract with the Lions during the offseason, raising hopes for a strong 2025 campaign. However, those hopes were dashed when Campbell revealed the severity of Onwuzurike’s latest injury.

Levi Onwuzurike's injury The injury, a torn ACL, was confirmed after Onwuzurike was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list just days before camp began. This placement would have already sidelined him for at least the first four games of the regular season, but the full extent of the injury means he won’t see the field in 2025.

Dan Campbell on Levi Onwuzurike's exclusion “Levi’s surgery was significant, but it needed to be done,” Campbell said. “Out of his control, but needed to be done, so he will miss the season.”

"You don't like to lose anybody," Campbell said. "Certainly, losing Levi, that hurts, but it helps that we have got (rookie defensive lineman)Tyleik (Williams), so we've got a little bit of balance here," he added.

Impact on the Lions’ defense The loss of Onwuzurike is a significant setback for a Lions defense looking to build on its 2024 momentum. The team will be banking on rookie Tyleik Williams and other depth players to step up in Onwuzurike’s absence, but replacing his experience will be a challenge.

The Lions’ injury woes extend beyond Onwuzurike. The team also placed defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo, along with left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, on the active/PUP list.

While these players are eligible to return once cleared, their early absence adds uncertainty to the Lions’ side as they prepare for the season.

Update on Taylor Decker’s recovery Amid the string of injuries, Campbell provided a positive update on left tackle Taylor Decker. “He is good. He just cleaned out the shoulder a little bit, and we are going to work him back when he is ready to get the strength back,” Campbell said. “But he is in a good place.”

