Detroit Lions injury report: Aidan Hutchinson returns to practice as secondary woes deepen ahead of Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions received a boost on the defensive line, but face mounting concerns in the secondary as they prepare for a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson made a full return to practice on Thursday, easing fears after he missed Wednesday's session with an elbow issue.

Aidan Hutchinson's injury update Aidan Hutchinson, one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, was a full participant on Thursday after sitting out the previous day. The elbow injury appeared minor, likely stemming from the recent game. Hutchinson has been a significant part of the Lions this season, helping the team's defense rank among the league's best in pressure rate.

Secondary struggles intensify While the front remains strong, the Detroit Lions' defensive backfield is in disarray. Cornerback Amik Robertson was newly added to the injury report with a hamstring problem, marking a significant blow. Robertson has stepped up as a key starter this year, often filling the No. 1 corner role amid ongoing absences.

Veteran DJ Reed, sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring strain, remains on injured reserve but participated limitedly for the second straight day. The Lions have yet to decide on activating him for the Week 11 game. Rookie Terrion Arnold continues in concussion protocol without practicing all week, and safety Kerby Joseph is poised to miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a knee ailment.

If Robertson joins the sidelined list and Reed isn't cleared, backups like Rock Ya-Sin and Nick Whiteside may draw starts against a potent Eagles offense led by Jalen Hurts and receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Other key players are monitored closely Offensively, tight end Sam LaPorta sat out his second straight practice with a back injury, raising questions about his availability. LaPorta has been a reliable target for Jared Goff, and his absence would hurt Detroit's red-zone efficiency.

Defensive tackle Pat O'Connor (knee) did not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, representing a downgrade. Limited participants included offensive tackles Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Penei Sewell (ankle), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (pectoral), Josh Paschal (back), Miles Frazier (knee), Sione Vaki (ankle), and Brock Wright (ankle). Sewell, Vaki, and Wright all returned Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) and guard Graham Glasgow (back) went full, offering some optimism.