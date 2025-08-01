Detroit Tigers acquire Kyle Finnegan and Codi Heuer in strategic trades; check details

The Detroit Tigers acquired experienced closer Kyle Finnegan and right-hander Codi Heuer in a pair of trades to strengthen their bullpen. These acquisitions mark a significant step in revamping the Tigers’ relief pitching, positioning the team for a stronger finish in the 2025 season.

With Finnegan’s addition and Heuer’s potential, the Tigers are addressing key gaps in their bullpen alongside recent additions Rafael Montero and the currently injured Paul Sewald.

Kyle Finnegan's trade details The Detroit Tigers acquired 33-year-old right-hander Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals. In exchange, Detroit sent two pitching prospects, Josh Randall (the Tigers’ No. 15 prospect) and RJ Sales, to the Nationals.

Kyle Finnegan's form Kyle Finnegan, who was born in Detroit but raised in Texas, has been a significant closer for the Washington Nationals. This season, he notched 20 saves in 40 appearances, despite a 4.38 ERA and a 1-4 record. His experience in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset for the Tigers' bullpen, looking to solidify late-game scenarios.

After being non-tendered by the Nationals last fall, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract to return to Washington, where he continued to serve as their primary closer. His familiarity with the closer role and ability to handle critical innings will likely see him take on significant responsibilities in the Detroit Tigers' revamped bullpen.

Codi Heuer's trade details In a separate deal, the Detroit Tigers acquired 29-year-old right-hander Codi Heuer from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

Codi Heuer's form Codi Heuer has had limited action in the Majors this season, pitching just 1 1/3 innings, but his performance at Triple-A is promising. Across 35 outings in the minors, Heuer posted a 3.43 ERA and recorded four saves, showcasing his potential as a reliable reliever. While not as high-profile as Finnegan, Heuer’s addition will provide depth and flexibility to a bullpen in transition.

