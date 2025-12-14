Detroit Tigers sign veteran closer Kenley Jansen to one-year deal with 2027 option - Report

The Detroit Tigers have strengthened their bullpen by agreeing to terms with future Hall of Fame candidate Kenley Jansen on a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2027, according to a report by MLB.com. The move, pending a physical, will add one of baseball's most accomplished relievers to a Tigers team aiming to build on their 2025 playoff appearance.

Deal details Kenley Jansen, who turns 38 next season, comes with no draft pick compensation attached, as he previously received a qualifying offer from the Dodgers in 2016. This signing follows Detroit's recent re-signing of Kyle Finnegan, creating a formidable late-inning trio alongside Will Vest.

Kenley Jansen's impressive 2025 performance In his one season with the Los Angeles Angels, Jansen delivered a stellar 2.59 ERA over 62 appearances and 59 innings. He notched 29 saves, tying for ninth in MLB, and maintained a sharp 0.95 WHIP with 57 strikeouts. This marked his lowest ERA since 2021 with the Dodgers (2.22). Across his 16-year career, Jansen has amassed 476 saves, fourth all-time behind Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478), putting him just 24 away from the exclusive 500-save club.

Impact on the Detroit Tigers' bullpen The Detroit Tigers struggled at times in 2025, ranking poorly in certain categories, but additions like Jansen and Finnegan signal aggressive improvements. Manager AJ Hinch, known for flexible bullpen usage, now has multiple proven closers. Vest recorded 23 saves last year, while Finnegan added 24 across the Nationals and Tigers. Jansen's veteran presence and leadership could stabilize the group, potentially pushing him toward that historic 500-save milestone in a Tigers uniform.

This acquisition will highlight president Scott Harris' focus on pitching depth as the Tigers eye contention in 2026. With no major penalties and a short-term deal, it's a low-risk, high-reward move for a franchise on the rise.

FAQs 1. Why did the Detroit Tigers sign Kenley Jansen on a short-term deal? The Tigers wanted a proven, high-leverage closer without a long-term financial commitment. A one-year deal with a 2027 club option gives Detroit flexibility while adding experience, leadership, and late-inning stability to a bullpen that showed inconsistency in 2025.

2. Will Kenley Jansen be the Tigers’ primary closer in 2026? While Jansen is expected to get first crack at closing games, manager AJ Hinch is known for matchup-based bullpen usage. With Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest also in the mix, save opportunities could be shared depending on performance and game situations.

