Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Where to watch, TV channel, live streaming details, game preview, and more

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday (August 13) in an exciting matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. With Gleyber Torres leading the Tigers and Shane Smith taking the mound for the White Sox, the game is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Tigers vs White Sox: Game details Date and time: Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 2:10 PM ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Where to watch the Detroit Tigers vs the Chicago White Sox game on TV?

The game will be broadcast on CHSN (Chicago Sports Network) for White Sox fans and on FDSDET (Fox Sports Detroit) for Tigers fans.

Live Streaming details Fans can stream the game live on platforms like fuboTV, YouTube TV, or MLB.TV, provided they have subscriptions that include CHSN or FDSDET.

Tigers vs White Sox: Recent head-to-head The Tigers and White Sox have had a competitive series this season, with the Tigers holding a slight edge.

In their 10 meetings prior to August 13, the Tigers won 6 games, while the White Sox secured 4 victories. Notable results include:

August 12, 2025: White Sox won 9-6, overcoming the Tigers’ -1.5 spread.

August 11, 2025: Tigers edged out a 2-1 victory.

June 5, 2025: White Sox pulled off a close 3-2 win.

June 2, 2025: Tigers dominated with a 13-1 blowout.

Detroit Tigers team insights The Detroit Tigers enter the game with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games, averaging 4.7 runs per game and hitting 17 home runs. Their pitching has been solid with a 5.11 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Key players to watch are as follows: Gleyber Torres: Batting .267 with 13 home runs and 59 walks, Torres is a consistent offensive threat, ranking 63rd in MLB for RBIs.

Riley Greene: Leading the team with a .271 batting average, 27 home runs, and 87 RBIs, Greene is on a hot streak, hitting .389 over his last five games.

Spencer Torkelson: With 26 home runs, Torkelson is a power hitter to watch, ranking 13th in MLB for homers.

Zach McKinstry: Batting .264 with 10 home runs and eight triples, McKinstry adds versatility to the lineup.

Chicago White Sox team insights The White Sox are coming off a mixed bag in their last 10 games, with a 9-6 win over the Tigers on August 12 showing their potential to compete. Shane Smith, their starter for August 13, will aim to contain the Tigers’ potent offense. The White Sox have struggled against the Tigers’ pitching in some games but have also capitalized on opportunities, as seen in their recent 9-6 victory.

Key players to watch are as follows: Lenyn Sosa: Leading the team with a .276 batting average, Sosa also tops the White Sox with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Andrew Benintendi: Pacing the team with 14 home runs, Benintendi ranks 97th in MLB for homers and 127th for RBIs.

Miguel Vargas: Batting .227 with 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, and 41 walks, Vargas ranks 112th in home runs and 133rd in RBIs league-wide.