Former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee passes away at 27

Devonta Lee, who suited up for the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, has passed away at the age of 27. The news of the wide receiver's passing on Thursday (February 26) has sent shockwaves through the college football community.

Devonta Lee's college football journey, which was rooted in determination Born in the small town of Fluker, Louisiana, Devonta Lee rose from humble beginnings to become a standout athlete. At Amite High School, he formed a dynamic receiving duo with future NFL star DeVonta Smith, showcasing his talent early on. As a four-star recruit, he signed with LSU, where he contributed to the Tigers' 2019 national championship run. Over his time with the Tigers in 2019 and 2021, Lee recorded 13 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

After transferring to Louisiana Tech in 2022, Lee continued his college career, playing for the Bulldogs as recently as the 2024 season. Though his stats remained modest, his work ethic stood out. He was known as a relentless competitor who pushed himself harder than most.

Devonta Lee's fighting spirit and overcoming osteosarcoma Devonta Lee's greatest challenge came off the field when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. The diagnosis struck during his time in Ruston, leading to severe back pain during workouts. He underwent two surgeries, 10 weeks of chemotherapy, and seven weeks of additional treatment.

Despite the grueling ordeal, Lee fought back with remarkable courage. In early 2024, he celebrated being cancer-free, ringing the bell to mark the end of treatment. He even returned to the field, demonstrating his unyielding determination. His mother, Lacresia Lee, once shared, “When no one else is working, he is working.”

Devonta Lee's legacy and tributes on social media Devonta Lee's story became a source of inspiration across Louisiana and beyond. He embodied hope for those battling illness, showing how faith, hard work, and positivity could triumph over hardship. Both LSU and Louisiana Tech issued statements mourning his loss and extending thoughts to his family, friends, and teammates.

The LSU football family expressed, "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates." Prayers and condolences flooded social media, highlighting how Lee's journey touched lives far beyond statistics.