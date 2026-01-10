Dhurandhar title track rocks NBA arena: Watch Bhangra Empire's viral performance at Warriors vs Bucks game

The explosive title track from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar has officially gone global, blasting through one of the NBA's most iconic venues and sparking a massive cultural crossover.

In a thrilling moment at San Francisco's Chase Center, the high-octane song powered a vibrant pre-game Bhangra performance ahead of the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. The crowd erupted as dancers from the renowned group Bhangra Empire took center stage, grooving in colourful traditional Punjabi outfits to the pulsating beats.

A high-energy cultural fusion on the NBA court The performance turned the arena into a celebration of Punjabi energy and Bollywood flair. Known for blending traditional Bhangra with modern vibes, Bhangra Empire delivered synchronized moves that perfectly matched the track's swagger. The NBA, famous for spotlighting global pop culture, gave this Indian sensation a prime platform usually reserved for top international artists.

Fans inside the packed Chase Center cheered as the booming rhythms mixed with the electric atmosphere of professional basketball. Social media exploded with clips of the routine, with viewers calling it an unforgettable fusion of desi beats and American sports energy.

From a Bollywood blockbuster to a worldwide sensation Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has shattered box office records, crossing massive milestones worldwide with its star-studded cast and gripping spy-thriller storyline. The title track, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and featuring powerful vocals by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas, has been a chart-topper since day one, driving the film's hype.

This NBA moment marks a proud milestone for Indian music and cinema. Clips shared by Bhangra Empire quickly went viral, with fans praising the track as a true "banger" and celebrating how seamlessly Punjabi vibes blended with the NBA's high-intensity environment.

Fans celebrate a proud global Indian moment Online reactions poured in, highlighting the pride in seeing Indian culture shine internationally. Many described it as a powerful sign of Bollywood's growing influence beyond cinema halls.