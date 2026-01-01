Diego Pavia eligibility 2026: Can Vanderbilt QB return for another season?

Diego Pavia has emerged as one of college football's most inspiring stories. The dual-threat quarterback transformed Vanderbilt into a contender, capping his 2025 campaign as the Heisman Trophy runner-up. After guiding the Commodores to a strong 10-2 record, fans wonder if the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa on December 31, 2025, marks his final college game, or if he will suit up again in 2026.

Diego Pavia's journey Diego Pavia's journey began at New Mexico Military Institute, followed by stints at New Mexico State, before landing at Vanderbilt in 2024. His toughness and playmaking elevated a once-struggling program, turning heads in the tough SEC.

Diego Pavia's breakout 2025 season In 2025, Diego Pavia delivered a remarkable performance, throwing for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns with just eight interceptions on a 71.2% completion rate. He also rushed for 826 yards and nine scores, showcasing his versatility. This explosive output helped Vanderbilt achieve its best season in years and earned Pavia national acclaim, finishing second in Heisman voting behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. His leadership turned the Commodores into a 10-win team.

Understanding Diego Pavia's eligibility status Diego Pavia's eligibility remains unresolved heading into 2026. He has already played six seasons: two at junior college (2020-21) and four at the FBS level (2022-23 at New Mexico State, 2024-25 at Vanderbilt).

Normally, NCAA rules limit players to four seasons over five years, with junior college time counting toward that clock. However, Pavia won a preliminary injunction in December 2024, allowing him to play in 2025 by challenging the rule as an antitrust violation.

The ongoing lawsuit, now involving Pavia and 26 other former JUCO players, seeks to permanently exclude junior college seasons from the eligibility count. A recent filing highlighted the NCAA's decision to grant full eligibility to basketball player James Nnaji, a former NBA draft pick who joined Baylor, as evidence of inconsistent rules.

While the case continues, potentially aiming for class-action status and even challenging redshirt rules, no final ruling has granted 2026 eligibility, yet.

Diego Pavia's Division I stats 2022 (New Mexico State): Completed 101 of 190 passes (53.2%) for 1,450 yards, 13 TDs, and 6 INTs; rushed 93 times for 508 yards and 6 TDs.

2023 (New Mexico State): Completed 221 of 366 passes (60.4%) for 2,973 yards, 26 TDs, and 9 INTs; rushed 177 times for 923 yards and 7 TDs.

2024 (Vanderbilt): Completed 177 of 298 passes (59.4%) for 2,293 yards, 20 TDs, and 4 INTs; rushed 193 times for 801 yards and 8 TDs.

2025 (Vanderbilt): Completed 242 of 340 passes (71.2%) for 3,192 yards, 27 TDs, and 8 INTs; rushed 152 times for 826 yards and 9 TDs.

What's next for Pavia? Reports indicate Pavia plans to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, viewing 2025 as his final college year. He has accepted a Senior Bowl invitation to boost his pro stock. Even if the lawsuit succeeds in opening 2026 eligibility for others, Pavia appears focused on the next level. The ReliaQuest Bowl could be his Vanderbilt swan song, but his legal battle may reshape rules for future JUCO transfers.