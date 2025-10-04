Diego Pavia’s NCAA lawsuit fuels Vanderbilt’s historic 2025 upset over Alabama

The No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores stunned the college football world, defeating the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide 30-27 in Tuscaloosa, marking their second consecutive upset over the SEC powerhouse. Quarterback Diego Pavia, the architect of last year’s 40-35 victory, delivered again with 285 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a crucial 62-yard rushing performance, including a game-sealing drive.

Vanderbilt’s improbable 5-0 start, their best since 2008 owes much to Pavia’s presence, made possible by a November 2024 lawsuit against the NCAA that extended his eligibility.

What is Diego Pavia’s background in college football? Diego Pavia’s college football journey began in 2020 at New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college. That season didn’t count toward eligibility due to COVID-19 exemptions.

He stayed at the JUCO level in 2021 before transferring to New Mexico State, where he played two seasons (2022–2023). In 2024, Pavia moved to Vanderbilt, accumulating four seasons of eligibility, five if including the COVID year.

Notably, under standard NCAA rules, 2024 would have been his final season. However, Pavia’s lawsuit contends that his JUCO years should not count against his Division I eligibility, allowing him more time to compete and benefit from NIL deals.

Why did Diego Pavia sue the NCAA? Diego Pavia filed his lawsuit in November 2024, arguing that the NCAA bylaws unfairly limit JUCO transfers’ Division I eligibility. Typically, athletes get four seasons to compete, regardless of whether they played at a JUCO or Division I program.

Pavia’s case claims that counting his 2021 JUCO season against his four-year limit violates federal antitrust laws by restricting his ability to earn through NIL opportunities at the Division I level.

It is to be noted that a judge ruled in his favour, granting a sixth year of eligibility for 2025, though the NCAA has appealed this decision.

What is the latest update on Pavia’s lawsuit? As of October 2025, Pavia’s lawsuit remains unresolved despite significant developments. He was granted a waiver to play for Vanderbilt in 2025, and he’s already appeared in five games this season.

However, the NCAA appealed the waiver, likely to prevent it from setting a precedent for future lawsuits.

Pavia’s legal victory is timely as Vanderbilt emerges as an SEC contender. His extra year, secured days before the Alabama game, ensures he can lead the Commodores in their playoff push.