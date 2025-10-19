Diego Pavia's 3 TDs power No. 17 Vanderbilt to historic win over No. 10 LSU

In a thrilling SEC game, No. 17 Vanderbilt stunned No. 10 LSU with a 31-24 victory on Saturday, snapping a 10-game losing streak against the Tigers. Led by quarterback Diego Pavia’s remarkable performance, the Commodores secured their first win over LSU since 1990.

This marked Vanderbilt’s second victory against a ranked opponent this season, improving their record to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

Diego Pavia shines with three touchdowns Diego Pavia was the undeniable star, throwing 160 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards and two more touchdowns. His 21-yard touchdown run to close the third quarter ended with a bold Heisman Trophy pose in the end zone, igniting the Vanderbilt faithful.

Vanderbilt’s offense, ranked seventh nationally with an average of 43.2 points per game, lived up to its reputation. The Commodores never trailed in the game, a rare feat in this historic rivalry, which was only the fourth meeting since 1947 with both teams ranked in the AP poll.

Vanderbilt’s dominating defense The Commodores’ defense, ranked 16th nationally, played a significant role in containing LSU’s ground game.

The Tigers, led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s 225 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard strike to Zavion Thomas, struggled to convert big plays into consistent points. A 51-yard run by Caden Durham brought LSU to Vanderbilt’s 2-yard line, but the Commodores forced a field goal, one of four attempts by LSU kicker Damian Ramos, who connected on kicks of 48, 42, and 23 yards but missed a 52-yarder.

A critical moment came late in the fourth quarter when LSU, trailing 31-24, got the ball after Vanderbilt’s first punt. Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood sacked Nussmeier on the first play, derailing the Tigers’ momentum. LSU punted three plays later and couldn’t mount a comeback.

A historic win for Vanderbilt Vanderbilt’s efficiency was evident as they punted just twice, both in the fourth quarter, while scoring the most points LSU’s fifth-ranked defense (allowing 11.8 points per game) had surrendered all season. The victory sparked wild celebrations at FirstBank Stadium, with “Callin’ Baton Rouge” blaring over the speakers as fans reveled in the upset.