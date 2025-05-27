Digvesh Rathi opens up about his 'Notebook celebration' ahead of LSG vs RCB match

Digvesh Rathi, Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) leg-spinner came into the limelight in his debut IPL season. The 25-year-old caught the attention of fans not only as the team’s leading wicket-taker but also for his viral “notebook” celebration. LSG are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday (May 27). As the 18th edition of the tournament is inching closer to its next stage - the Playoffs, Digvesh finally revealed the story behind his controversial celebration.

Digvesh Rathi's viral notebook celebration Digvesh Rathi’s “notebook” celebration has become a talking point of IPL 2025. After dismissing a batter, the LSG star bowler dramatically pretends to cross their name off an imaginary list, a gesture that has sparked debate. While some fans criticised the action, others have supported Digvesh by calling it to be positive aggression in the game. However, match officials have viewed the act as unsportsmanlike behavior, leading to multiple breaches of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Disciplinary troubles and one-match suspension Rathi’s expressive send-offs have cost him penalties as well as a one-match suspension. After his recent send-off to Abhishek Sharma in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rathi was penalised. With five demerit points accumulated, he was fined ₹9.37 lakh—nearly a third of his IPL salary and had to miss the previous game against Gujarat Titans due to the ban.

Earlier incidents involved similar gestures toward Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya and Mumbai Indians’ Naman Dhir, despite warnings from officials.

The reason behind the celebration Digvesh Rathi will be back in the squad after facing the ban. Ahead of LSG's match against RCB, he opened up about the celebration.

"Jab bhi koi tournament hota hai, main notebook leke jaata hoon. Aur usme sabke naam likhne hain mujhe (Whenever there is a tournament, I carry a notebook. I want to write everyone's names in it)," Digvesh said in a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants on social media.

Digvesh Rathi in IPL 2025 Matches played: 12

Wickets taken: 14

BBM: 2/30

Economy rate: 8.18

Average: 28.08