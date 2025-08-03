DiJonai Carrington, WNBA's versatile guard joins Minnesota Lynx in blockbuster trade with Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington, the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team selection, has been acquired by the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings in a blockbuster trade finalized on Sunday (August 3).

Minnesota Lynx sent forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick to Dallas Wings in exchange.

DiJonai Carrington's performance and journey DiJonai Carrington, joined Dallas Wings from Connecticut Sun on February 2, after spending her first four WNBA seasons with the team. She has played 20 games this season with the Wings. She has registered an average of 10.4 points, a career-high 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.05 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.

She also played 27 postseason games, helping the Sun advance to the WNBA Finals in 2022 and the Semifinals in both 2023 and 2024.

Notably, she has been a part of 151 career games with Dallas and Connecticut. The 27-year-old holds career averages of 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.95 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest.

Carrington was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player in the year 2024. Moreover, she was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team after starting 39 games for Connecticut Sun and averaging a career-high 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.56 steals in 29.6 minutes per night.

Dallas Wings' new additions and strategy The trade sees Dallas Wings acquire Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick. To facilitate the deal, they waived center Teaira McCowan, signaling a focus on rebuilding with younger talents.