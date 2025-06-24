Dilip Doshi, former India cricketer, passes away due to cardiac arrest at 77; BCCI mourns left-arm spinner's death

Dilip Doshi, a former Indian cricketer passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday (June 23). The left-arm spinner died at the age of 77 in London, where he resided for decades. Doshi is survived by his wife, Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Vishakha. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) mourned his death with a heartfelt post on its social media handle.

BCCI's post on Dilip Doshi's demise The BCCI mourned the death of the former cricket who left behind his legacy and left a significant mark in history.

"The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace," the post stated.

Dilip Doshi's career Dilip Doshi’s unique bowling action became his signature. he claimed 114 wickets in 33 Tests including six five-wicket hauls. In the ODIs, he scalped 22 wickets in 15 matches and registered an economy rate of 3.96. His first-class career included stints with Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire, and Nottinghamshire.

Dilip Doshi's debut for India and his exit Doshi debuted for India at the age of 32 after following the footsteps of the famous 1970s spin quartet. West Indies legend Garfield Sobers had a great influence on him at Nottinghamshire. His unique bowling style was praised a lot.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo in 2008, Doshi said"Spin bowling is a battle of wits."He was known as a thinking cricketer and played a vital role in theMelbourne Test of 1981, which India won.

He exited international cricket in the 1980s, after being dissatisfied by the Indian cricket administration during that time. He has reflected on his cricketing journey and the reason for leaving the team in his autobiography, Spin Punch.

