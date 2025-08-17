Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns rookie shines in NFL preseason debut against Philadelphia Eagles; check details

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (August 16). With fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders sidelined by an oblique injury, Gabriel stepped into the spotlight, delivering a performance that highlighted his potential as a third-round draft pick.

A strong start under pressure Dillon Gabriel faced significant pressure in his first NFL game, having missed the Browns’ preseason opener due to a hamstring injury. With veteran Joe Flacco rested and Kenny Pickett returning cautiously from a similar injury, Gabriel started against the defending Super Bowl champions. Shedeur Sanders’ standout performance the previous week, where he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, added to the stakes.

Dillon Gabriel rose to the occasion, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards in the first half. His first quarter was nearly flawless, with eight of nine passes completed.

A rookie mistake and resilience Early in the second quarter, Gabriel made a costly error. On a first-down play, he rolled left and threw an ill-advised pass into a crowded area, intercepted by Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba, who returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Despite the setback, Gabriel showed composure, rebounding with precise passes, including a critical third-down completion to receiver Jamari Thrash, demonstrating his ability to move past mistakes.

Gabriel’s debut had its challenges, including two sacks, one by Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell on his opening dropback. However, he quickly found his rhythm, leading a touchdown drive capped by a rushing score from Ahmani Marshall.

A highlight was a well-placed third-down pass to Thrash, who was tightly covered, securing a first down.

Gabriel excelled on third downs, going 6-for-6 for 51 yards with a 102.1 passer rating. His connection with Thrash, particularly on crossing routes, underscored his ability to read defenses and deliver accurate throws under pressure.

Match summary The Cleveland Browns secured a 22-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ offense struggled, with their lone touchdown coming from Mukuba’s interception return.