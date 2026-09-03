Discarded Pakistan cricketer violates PCB's order, refuses to meet King Charles III of England amid latest chaos

In a latest embarrassment to Pakistan cricket, one of the seven discarded players in the ongoing tour of England refused to meet Britain's King Charles III, as a protest towards the treatment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently. The PCB made a sweeping overhaul as seven cricketers were asked to return home following Pakistan Test loss to England at Lord's.

According to Telegraph.co.uk, all the cricketers were asked to attend the meeting with King Charles III at the at Clarence House without fail. While Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Awais Zafar, among the discarded cricketers, attended the event, an unnamed fifth refused.

Also Read | Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes in England

The PCB's decision to ask the discarded cricketers to attend the event on Setember 2 at the Clarence House came after it is understood that the Pakistan board feared that the turnout could appear extremely low. It is unclear whether the seven replacement players have arrived or not.

During the event, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on behalf of the entire team, presented an autographed bat to King Charles III. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also presented the King with a gift. Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, who has been summoned for the final Test against England, was also present during the event.

What happened during the event? Based on the report, the King encouraged the whole Pakistan contingent to overcome recent struggles on and off the field. Upon receiving the signed bat from Babar, King Charles III said, “It's wonderful. That's fantastic. Thank you." He also asked, “Is this (bat) made in Pakistan?”. Babar replied ”Yes".

“It's from all the players,” Babar said. “Really? Thank you very much,” responded King Charles. Notably, the likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan (in the list of seven discarded cricketers) were not pictured were not pictured during the event at the Clarence House.

It is a norm for all the touring cricket teams in the United Kingdom, who are usually invited for an audience with a member of the Royal Family or the Prime Minister.

What's the chaos in Pakistan cricket? Arriving in England after a 1-1 series draw against West Indies, Pakistan succumbed in front of Joe Root's men by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test at Headingly. Captain Babar missed the game due to a finger injury before returning to the playing XI at Lord's which they lost by 194 runs.

Already lost the three-match series, the PCB axed seven players and asked them to leave England. Salman Ali Agha, who led the side in the first Test, was among them. Not just the players, Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also asked to leave England.