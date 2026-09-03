Discarded Pakistan cricketer violates PCB's order, refuses to meet King Charles III of England amid latest chaos

In a latest embarrassment to Pakistan cricket, one of the seven discarded players in the ongoing tour of England refused to meet Britain's King Charles III, as a protest towards the treatment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently. The PCB made a sweeping overhaul as seven cricketers were asked to return home following Pakistan Test loss to England at Lord's.

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According to Telegraph.co.uk, all the cricketers were asked to attend the meeting with King Charles III at the at Clarence House without fail. While Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Awais Zafar, among the discarded cricketers, attended the event, an unnamed fifth refused.

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The PCB's decision to ask the discarded cricketers to attend the event on Setember 2 at the Clarence House came after it is understood that the Pakistan board feared that the turnout could appear extremely low. It is unclear whether the seven replacement players have arrived or not.

During the event, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on behalf of the entire team, presented an autographed bat to King Charles III. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also presented the King with a gift. Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, who has been summoned for the final Test against England, was also present during the event.

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What happened during the event? Based on the report, the King encouraged the whole Pakistan contingent to overcome recent struggles on and off the field. Upon receiving the signed bat from Babar, King Charles III said, “It's wonderful. That's fantastic. Thank you." He also asked, “Is this (bat) made in Pakistan?”. Babar replied ”Yes".

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“It's from all the players,” Babar said. “Really? Thank you very much,” responded King Charles. Notably, the likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan (in the list of seven discarded cricketers) were not pictured were not pictured during the event at the Clarence House.

It is a norm for all the touring cricket teams in the United Kingdom, who are usually invited for an audience with a member of the Royal Family or the Prime Minister.

What's the chaos in Pakistan cricket? Arriving in England after a 1-1 series draw against West Indies, Pakistan succumbed in front of Joe Root's men by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test at Headingly. Captain Babar missed the game due to a finger injury before returning to the playing XI at Lord's which they lost by 194 runs.

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Already lost the three-match series, the PCB axed seven players and asked them to leave England. Salman Ali Agha, who led the side in the first Test, was among them. Not just the players, Test team head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also asked to leave England.

Hesson and Ashley Noffke were asked to join the Pakistan backroom staff ahead of the third Test against England, which starts on September 9 in Birmingham. Amid all these, Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as a Pakistan selector, stating the call to axe seven players was taken without his knowledge.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

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