Disney+ Hotstar expands content menu in life after IPL
The platform is ramping up its slate of south Indian films and web shows and will bank on its global originals
NEW DELHI : Having lost the rights to live-stream Indian Premier League matches for the next five years, Disney+ Hotstar is going all out to beef up its entertainment content and prevent subscribers from leaving the platform.