Divya Deshmukh beats Koneru Humpy in final to become FIDE Women’s World Cup champion 2025; netizens say ‘Glory of India’

Divya Deshmukh, 19, became the first Indian woman to secure the Chess World Cup in Georgia as she defeated the veteran Koneru Humpy in the final via tiebreaks to become the FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion 2025 and India's 88th Grandmaster on July 28, Monday.

She won 1.5-0.5 and the final started with both classical games on Saturday and Sunday finishing up in draws.

Overcome with emotion, she broke down in tears. Her mother stood by her side as she gave a brief post-match interview, explaining that she needed time to absorb the moment. She stated, “I need time to process it (win). I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way because before this (tournament) I didn't even have one (GM) norm, and now I am the Grandmaster.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “Pride of Nagpur, Glory of India! Maharashtra honours a true chess queen—Divya Deshmukh.” Another stated, “Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on her amazing achievements at such a young age! #Inspiring #ChessChampion.” “It’s been a phenomenal day for Indian Chess! Her accomplishment will motivate many people and contribute to chess becoming even more popular among the youth”, “Congratulations Divya Deshmukh. Great maiden achievement”, “Absolutely brilliant” were some other comments made.

‘Phenomenal day for Indian Chess’ PM Modi said, “It’s been a phenomenal day for Indian Chess! Divya Deshmukh has not only won the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup but also become a Grandmaster. Congratulations to her. Her accomplishment will motivate many people and contribute to chess becoming even more popular among the youth.”

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway also congratulated her, stating, “This is a moment of joy and pride not only for Nagpur and Maharashtra, but also for the entire country."