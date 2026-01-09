DJ Lagway transfer: Former No 1 QB prospect commits to Baylor Bears from Florida Gators

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has made a major move in the college football transfer portal, committing to the Baylor Bears. The highly touted prospect, once ranked as the top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is set to bring his talents to Waco, Texas, marking one of the biggest splashes in the 2026 transfer cycle.

Lagway, a Baylor legacy whose father, Derek, played for the Bears from 1997 to 2001, immediately becomes the highest-rated recruit ever to join the program.

Career highlights and challenges at Florida DJ Lagway burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024, stepping in off the bench to spark a four-game winning streak that helped stabilize then-coach Billy Napier's position. His impressive play raised expectations, but injuries hampered his 2025 sophomore season. Despite the setbacks, Lagway compiled solid numbers over two years: completing 62% of his passes for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions across 24 games. He also added 237 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Rated as the No. 15 overall player and No. 5 quarterback in the transfer portal, Lagway entered the portal in December 2025 following Florida's coaching changes. His decision drew interest from programs like Florida State, Virginia, and even rumours involving LSU and Lane Kiffin, but Baylor emerged as the winner after his recent visit.

A fresh start for DJ Lagway Baylor's offensive scheme under coordinator Jake Spavital could be the perfect fit for DJ Lagway's revival. Spavital has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks, including Will Grier, Case Keenum, and, most recently, Sawyer Robertson, who ranked No. 2 in passing yards during the regular season.

The Bears' aggressive spread offense aligns with Lagway's high school roots, where he dominated as Mr. Texas Football in 2023, throwing for 4,631 yards and a state-record 58 touchdowns. At Baylor, he will have a chance to grow away from the intense SEC spotlight, rebuilding his stock in a system that plays to his strengths.

Boost for Baylor's program The commitment comes at a crucial time for coach Dave Aranda, who faces heavy pressure after a disappointing 5-7 record in 2025, his fourth losing season in six years. Despite preseason hype as a Big 12 contender, inconsistent play and defensive struggles derailed the campaign.