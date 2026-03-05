DJ Moore trade: Buffalo Bills to acquire star WR from Chicago Bears in major offseason win for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have pulled off one of the biggest trades of the early 2026 NFL offseason, agreeing to acquire wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. The deal is expected to become official when the new league year begins next week. This move instantly upgrades quarterback Josh Allen’s arsenal and reunites Moore with head coach Joe Brady for a high-upside partnership.

DJ Moore's form DJ Moore, turning 29 next month, spent the last three seasons in Chicago, where he posted strong but inconsistent numbers. Last season, he caught 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns, career lows, but he remains a dangerous deep threat and red-zone weapon. In three years with the Chicago Bears, Moore totalled 244 receptions, 3,012 yards, and 20 scores, proving his reliability across different quarterback situations.

DJ Moore and Joe Brady's history The real spark for Buffalo Bills' fans comes from DJ Moore’s history with Joe Brady. When Brady served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Moore enjoyed two breakout campaigns. In 2020, he led the team with a career-high 18.1 yards per catch average, and he topped 1,100 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2021. That prior success should help Moore hit the ground running in Buffalo’s offense.

Long-term contract to add stability to the Bills’ receiver room DJ Moore arrives with significant contract security, locked in through the 2029 season. His base salary is set at $23.5 million for 2026, giving the Bills a dependable WR1 without the pressure of an impending free agency decision. GM Brandon Beane has once again shown his willingness to make bold moves to support Allen, much like the 2020 trade that brought in Stefon Diggs via a first-round pick.

Buffalo’s wide receiver group struggled with consistency throughout 2025. Khalil Shakir remains a trusted option in the slot, but Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Curtis Samuel, another ex-Panther teammate of Moore’s, left questions about the room’s overall strength. Moore’s addition will provide a clear top target who can stretch the field, win contested catches, and create mismatches.