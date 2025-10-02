Dodgers surge past Reds to clinch NLDS Spot in thrilling MLB Wild Card win

The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed their place in the National League Division Series (NLDS) with a commanding 8-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. They completed a sweep in their NL Wild Card series with the win. Fueled by standout performances from Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers showcased their championship pedigree in a dramatic night of MLB postseason action.

Advertisement

The defending World Series champions now face the Philadelphia Phillies, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday in Philadelphia.

Mookie Betts and Yamamoto guide the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Mookie Betts, who has faced challenges this season, delivered a career-defining performance, racking up four hits and three RBIs, including three doubles that flipped the game in LA’s favor.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was equally remarkable, striking out nine and allowing just four hits over 6.2 innings. His dominant outing stifled the Reds’ offense, paving the way for the Dodgers’ comeback. Shohei Ohtani, who went 1-for-4, had already set the tone for the series with a brilliant performance in Game 1, helping LA build momentum.

Advertisement

Mookie Betts reflected on the win “Just happy I can help the boys win and contribute,” Betts told reporters post-game.

“It’s better late than never. I went through arguably one of the worst years of my career, but I think it really made me mentally tough. So now there’s just a different level of focus. It’s not really on myself, it’s more on winning the game,” he said,

“I know we can win the whole thing,” Betts said confidently. “We just have to play good baseball. We’ve just got to continue to pitch, timely hitting and play defense, and everything should be OK,” he expressed.

The San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Guardians level their series In another game, the San Diego Padres evened their NL Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs with a 3-0 shutout, setting up a thrilling conclusion. In the AL, the Cleveland Guardians bounced back with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers, forcing a deciding game in their series.